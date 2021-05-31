Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $405.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.25 and its 200 day moving average is $390.02. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

