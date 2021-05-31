Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $3,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $165.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

