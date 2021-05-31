Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

