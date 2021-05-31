Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

BATS:ACES opened at $69.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

