Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 123,561 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $165.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.81. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

