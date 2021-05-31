Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $54.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.41.

