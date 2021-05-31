Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Fortive by 14.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 24,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Fortive by 24.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

