Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 543 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $103.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

