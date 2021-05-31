Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,970 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $45.57 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

