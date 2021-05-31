Comparing KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KVH Industries and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $158.73 million 1.69 -$21.94 million ($0.35) -40.83 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -12.01% -2.29% -1.67% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

