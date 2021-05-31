Compound (COMP) Price Tops $401.72 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Compound has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $216.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,220,695 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.