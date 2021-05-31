Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $6.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRK. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 1,478,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.