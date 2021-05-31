Condor Capital Management Takes $27,000 Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,472,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $990,000.

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

