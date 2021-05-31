ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

