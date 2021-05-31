Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 387.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.24 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

