Contrasting BTRS (BTRS) and Its Peers

BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) is one of 51 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BTRS to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BTRS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 BTRS Competitors 319 1366 2176 73 2.51

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 4.21%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% BTRS Competitors -22.65% -3.52% 4.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTRS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A -$4.45 million -21.03 BTRS Competitors $2.11 billion $203.77 million 24.04

BTRS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTRS peers beat BTRS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

