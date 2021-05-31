Contrasting Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Maverix Metals 70.49% 5.88% 5.15%

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.73 $37.52 million N/A N/A Maverix Metals $38.58 million 21.05 $23.72 million $0.09 63.89

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Maverix Metals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Copper Mountain Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

