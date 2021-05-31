Contrasting Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Midland States Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hancock Whitney 0 1 4 1 3.00

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.03%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.34%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 2.04 $22.54 million $1.72 16.20 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.11 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -66.01

Midland States Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 12.69% 8.90% 0.83% Hancock Whitney 12.74% 4.57% 0.46%

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. It operates 208 full service banking and financial services offices, and 275 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.