Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 29th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.07. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

