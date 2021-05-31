Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMRE opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

