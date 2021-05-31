Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given New GBX 585 Price Target at Barclays

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 438 ($5.72).

LON CSP traded up GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 512.50 ($6.70). 505,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,596. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -301.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 475.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

