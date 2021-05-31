Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 851 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 83,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

