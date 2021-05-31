Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CR stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

