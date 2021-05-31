Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

