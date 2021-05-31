Credit Suisse Group Boosts HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target to $47.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

