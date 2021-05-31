Critical Comparison: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) vs. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

78.9% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trupanion and Oscar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $88.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Trupanion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and Oscar Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $502.03 million 7.19 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -563.56 Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Trupanion has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Summary

Oscar Health beats Trupanion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

