Critical Contrast: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CVR Medical and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -17.07% SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A SI-BONE $73.39 million 13.49 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -20.11

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

