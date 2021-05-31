CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

CFB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.40. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

