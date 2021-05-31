CSFB Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$85.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.48.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.07 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.