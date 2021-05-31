Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 495,899 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 291.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $100,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.70. 41,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

