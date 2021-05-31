Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,661,592 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 248.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Raytheon Technologies worth $180,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 371,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.71. 256,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

