Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $211.16 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 369.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $211,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 38,509,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,655,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

