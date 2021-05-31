Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $41.22 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1,078.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $41,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.67. 3,437,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

