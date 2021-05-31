Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 283.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,300 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $151,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

MMM traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $203.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,447. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.