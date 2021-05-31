Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 365.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,294 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PPL by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PPL by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. 149,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,411. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.