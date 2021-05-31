Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

