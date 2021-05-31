Curecoin (CURE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $1,760.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,039,898 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

