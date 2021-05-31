CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVI. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $20.75 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

