CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) vs. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head to Head Survey

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CyberArk Software and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $464.43 million 10.65 -$5.76 million $0.55 230.07 SPS Commerce $312.63 million 10.77 $45.59 million $1.12 83.80

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberArk Software. SPS Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CyberArk Software and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 3 12 0 2.80 SPS Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75

CyberArk Software presently has a consensus target price of $164.18, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -4.96% 0.76% 0.34% SPS Commerce 14.08% 10.84% 8.72%

Risk & Volatility

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats CyberArk Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Service that provides artificial intelligence based and security-first approach to manage identities, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across their supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. It also offers various peripheral solutions, such as assortment solution, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community solution that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and other sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

