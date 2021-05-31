D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,775 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

