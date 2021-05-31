D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after buying an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.82 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

