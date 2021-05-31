D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 4,965.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $946.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

