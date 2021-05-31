D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $88.30 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 179,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

