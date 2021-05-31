Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.14. 2,068,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $163.14 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.