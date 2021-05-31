Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

