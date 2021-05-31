Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $27,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $68.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

