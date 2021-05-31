Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASTY stock opened at $230.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.09. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

