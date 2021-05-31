Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $6,369,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.60. 57,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.