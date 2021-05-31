Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 398,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,890. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

