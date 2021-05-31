Davis R M Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $212.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

